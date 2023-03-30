CMs, Governors of Telangana, AP greet people on Ram Navami

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers and Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of the state and the country.

He said that Hindus revered Lord Sitaramchandramurthy, who are considered an ideal couple, as divinity and holiness.

AIt is a great thing that the Kalyana Mahotsavam of the ideal couple Sri Sitarama is celebrated as a festival on a grand note by all the people of the country on Chaitrashuddha Navami in the spring season every year, he said in his message.

The Chief Minister said that Lord Ram is a role model for generations to come for his sacrifices. As the eldest son in the house, Lord Rama gave utmost importance to family responsibilities and commitments and invited harsh sacrifices in his life to fulfill his father’s words.

He said that Lord Ram’s life is an inspiration, as he showed his belief in truthfulness and righteousness in spite of all the hardships he faced.

He stated that in the present times when the family values are on the decline, the Ram Navami festival is a special occasion to embrace the aspirations and values of Lord Sitaram and continue an ideal family life.

Like every year, the Chief Minister said the state government is officially organizing the Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Sitarama with pomp and grandeur in Bhadrachalam.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also greeted people on the occasion.

She noted that Ram Navami is celebrated all over the country with great devotion and dedication on the auspicious ‘Punarvasu’ — the Janma Nakshatra of Lord Ram, who is known as the personification of dharma for all his ideal qualities.

The celestial Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Rama with his consort Sita is celebrated on this holy occasion by celebrating the Sri Rama Navami, we get inspiration for a holistic living as Lord Rama is dharma incarnate, she said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Ram Rajya is an inspiration for any government that works for the people. The best way is the rule of Lord Ram to make every home happy.

The quality of Sri Ram is that he is faithful to his word and endures hardships for it and he is always exemplary in moral and social behaviour, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state.

Ram Navami festival signifies the victory of good over evil and the establishment of dharma as exemplified by Lord Ram, he said.

“Lord Ram is the embodiment of compassion, righteousness and integrity. May Lord Ram guide us all to lead a life of Dharma, kindness and compassion.”