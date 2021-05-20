CM’s visit to Gandhi Hospital a publicity stunt: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today slammed Chief Minister of the State KCR on his visit to Gandhi Hospital. He alleged that the CM KCR had gone to the Gandhi hospital as part of his publicity stint and not to solve the problem faced by the Covid patients at Gandhi hospital.

He claimed that the people of the state were surprised to see the visit of the CM, who spent the most of his time at his farm house. Stating that problems at the Gandhi hospital are seen to the opposition party leaders, he wondered as to why the problems were not spotted by the CM.

He asked the CM whether he did not witness the problems faced by the health workers of the Gandhi hospital. He said that the visit of the CM to the Gandhi hospital had not helped the people of the state in any manner.