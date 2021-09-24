Co-founder of Manthan Ajay Gandhi passes away

Hyderabad: Ajay Gandhi, the co-founder of Manthan passed away on September 23. He was 65-year-old.

As the demise news spread on social media, Indian economist and politician Jairam Ramesh tweeted, ” For 16 years my good friend Ajay Gandhi co-managed @Manthan_India a wonderful forum for debate, discussion and dialogue in Hyderabad. It was always a cherished experience for me. Very recently, we had an online conversation on my new book. I salute Ajay, citizen extraordinary!”.

DC quoted senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan saying “His passing, leaves a big void to fill”.

The funeral of Ajay Gandhi was held at 9 a.m. today at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam in Filmnagar.

It may be mentioned that Ajay Gandhi who was a chartered accountant by profession has managed a software company called Wings Infonet Private Limited. He is well-known for his role as the director of the Hyderabad Literary Festival.