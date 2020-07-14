Coal mines auction: Soren thanks SC for notice to Centre

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has thanked the Supreme Court for seeking a response from the Centre on a plea by the state government challenging the decision to auction coal mines for commercial mining.

“I would like to thank the Hon’ble Supreme Court for today’s (Tuesday) directives. As reiterated before, Jharkhand Government is committed to an inclusive welfare centric development model safeguarding environment, forests and forest-dwelling communities; minimising socio-environmental impact”, the Chief Minister said in his tweet.

The state government’s statement quoting the Chief Minister said, “Government is against the auction of coal blocks. The state government is committed to an overall development safeguarding environment, forests and the forest-dwelling communities”.

A bench of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices R. Subhash Reddy and A.S. Bopanna on Tuesday gave four weeks to the Centre to reply to the petition filed by the Jharkhand government challenging the Centre’s decision to allow commercial mining of coal blocks.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Fali S. Nariman represented the Jharkhand government.

Nariman said that this plea was adjourned, and he would like to make short submissions.

The state government has alleged that it was not consulted in the process of making this announcement.

Chief Justice Bobde noted that the bench is inclined to issue notice on the matter and hear it on the injunction and list it as early as possible.

Nariman urged the bench to list the matter before August 18. The court said it will contain the case after four weeks and will give a date later.

Source: IANS