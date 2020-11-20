Code Wizards offers coding courses to kids

NehaPublished: 20th November 2020 11:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: Code Wizards is offering coding courses to kids starting from age of 7 years.

For age 7-11 years, it will teach scratch from MIT. Kids in the age group of 11-14 will get coaching of Roblox with Lua Script.

Kids who are 14 years old or above will get coaching of Unity with C#.

Classes will be conducted on zoom. The strength of the class will be 2-3. Option of taking coaching in evenings and weekends are available.

Amit Puniyani and Anur Puniyani are among the co-founders of the coding portal.

For further details, the coaching providers can be contacted at cellphone number 7032512444 or 9869365092. They can be reached through email, response@codewizards.co.in

