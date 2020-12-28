Coincidental! Newly married Gauahar Khan meets ex Kushal Tandon, latter says ‘shadi mubarak’

Mumbai: Television actress and Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan who got married to choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25, was on her way to Lucknow on Sunday when she chanced on her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon.

Gauahar Khan was flying to the city for a shoot, while Kushal was going to his hometown.

Kushal Tandon the video on his Instagram stories where he can be seen jokingly saying that he is “not stalking”. The actor said in the video: “Okay guys. What are the chances? I am traveling to a destination and I met my sweet old friend who just got married and she is sitting next to me. By chance we met, I’m not stalking her. She is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan. Shayad mujhe aapko asliyat mein Mubarak baad deni thi. Haye Kismat.”

Gauahar Khan can be seen happily posing for the camera. They were all laughs.

As soon as the video was dropped it started doing rounds on social media and being shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actors.

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan started dating after participating in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. Both the actors also participated in an action-adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and made frequent public appearances together. They later starred in the music video for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Zaroori Tha.

However, they parted their ways in 2014 after dating for almost a year.

Gauahar Khan got married to the famous choreographer Zaid Darbar, singer Ismail Darbar’s son, on 25th December. The duo had a dreamy wedding and looked stunning in every function whether it was haldi, mehndi or on their wedding. Pictures from their royal wedding are still doing rounds on social media.

On the other hand, Kushal Tandon is still enjoying his singlehood and is engrossed in his work.

Gauahar Khan has also featured in films such as Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade and will next be seen in Amazon prime Video’s political drama Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Kushal Tandon is best-known for starring in TV soaps like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai and Beyhadh.