Col Gill, who served in three forces, felicitated

Published: 18th December 2020

Chandigarh, Dec 17 : The Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) has felicitated Col Prithipal Singh Gill (retd), the only officer who served in all the three armed forces of the country, on attaining 100 years of age, an official statement said on Thursday.

Sahil Goyal, Deputy Chief of Defence Accounts, along with two other officers visited the veteran at his residence here on December 11 and presented the revised pension orders and a plaque to the veteran on behalf of the CGDA, a statement issued by the Defence PRO said.

Accompanied by their grandson and granddaughter, Col Gill and his wife interacted with the CGDA representatives.

Col Gill’s wife informed that they go for morning walks regularly and like home food. Recalling their days during service, she said that a tenure at Manipur was the most memorable.

