Cold wave grips Telangana, mercury drops below 14°C in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several districts of Telangana are expected to face cold-wave-like conditions from today as a result of the western disturbance. In the early hours of Thursday, Hyderabad city had an average minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius, with Hayathnagar having the lowest minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in various parts of the city is expected to vary from 14 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius during the next two days, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The minimum temperature may fall below 10 degrees Celsius in certain areas, particularly those on the periphery such as Hayathnagar, Saroornagar, Uppal, LB Nagar, and Falaknuma. Mornings in the city are anticipated to be foggy, with surface winds ranging from eight to ten kilometres per hour.

Similarly, many northern districts of Telangana are experiencing a cold wave. According to the forecast, the night temperature in various districts, including Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Sangareddy, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy, would be between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperatures recorded in Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation (GHMC) is Hayathnagar 14.4 degree Celsius followed by Alwal 17 degree Celsius, Saroornagar 17.3 degree Celsius, Gajularamaram 17.4 degree Celsius, and LB Nagar 17.5 degree Celsius.

The lowest temperatures recorded in Telangana state was Adilabad at 7.6 degree Celsius followed by Kumram Bheem Asifabad at 8.1 degree Celsius, Nirmal at 10.6 degree Celsius, Mancherial at 11.4 degree Celsius, and Jagtial at 11.7 degree Celsius.