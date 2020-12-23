Cold wave in Telangana to continue for another three days

Hyderabad: Telangana is expected to experience severe haze and severe cold weather for the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The temperature in some parts of the state is likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal.

According to the department, on Tuesday the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius in Adilabad, 7.2 degrees Celsius in Medak and 10.4 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad.

Northeast winds have increased the risk of cold storms, which are usually higher than in winter. The people are facing difficulties due to deep haze in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society has recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius in Kohir in Sanga Reddy district. Adilabad and Asifabad also recorded lower than normal temperatures. The society has 1044 automated stations in Telangana. The cold wave is likely to continue in the northern and western districts of Telangana.

Besides, the night temperature in Hyderabad will drop and a severe cold wave is also expected to continue in the next two days, the department said.