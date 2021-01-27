Cold wave to continue in J&K, Ladakh amid dry spell

Srinagar, Jan 27 : Minimum temperatures improved across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday although the mercury continued to remain below freezing point as the weather office said dry weather would continue during the next four days till Sunday.

“Marginal improvement continued in the night temperatures in the Valley on Wednesday although the cold wave continued unabated in J&K and Ladakh.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly dry during the next four days,” an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.

The ongoing 40-day-long period of harsh winter “Chillai Kalan” will end on January 31.

Srinagar recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on the day, while it was minus 7.7 in Pahalgam and minus 12 in Gulmarg.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 16.8, Kargil minus 21.4 and Drass minus 29.1 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city and Katra recorded 5.7, Batote minus 0.4, Bannihal minus 1 and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 as the minimum temperature.

