Cold weather conditions continue in Kashmir

A+ A-

Srinagar: Despite the end of harsh period of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ on January 31, cold conditions have returned in the Kashmir Valley.

The weatherman has forecast that the cold weather conditions will persist in the Kashmir Valley over the next couple of days.

“Rains in the plains and snow in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir is expected,” Sonam Lotus Director MeT Department Kashmir told IANS. “There will be a break in the cold weather conditions from Sunday onwards.”

This year the winter has been extremely harsh with several rounds of snow. The 40-day long ‘Chillai-Kalan’ was particularly severe.

“Kashmir will witness another spell of cold and wet weather from March 5 to 7,” Sonam Lotus said.

People can only hope that weather god shows some mercy so that their difficulties can also come to an end.