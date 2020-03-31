Collectors to ensure 12 kg rice to poor from April 1 : Kamalakar

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister, G Kamalakar today said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is for proving food and accommodation for working class as corona lock down continues.

He held a review meeting at Hyderabad and instructed collectors and other officials to ready to start 12 kg rice to each Poor families in districts. He said that from April 1, officials will start giving 12 kg rice to about 2.82 cr people with 87.54 white ration cards.

The minister said that all the poor will get the rice, money, food and accommodation as KCR stated.

The Chief Minister has been generous and showing humanity by offering all help to these workers stranded without works due to lockdown in the state he said. Unlike other states, KCR is ready to spend Rs 1103 cr for the distribution of rice and Rs 500 each to these workers. As KCR stated 12 kg rice will be given to each of these workers and also Rs 500 each to overcome the problem.

Since entire nation, world are under corona crisis, the workers are facing problem. Bio metric need for those who didn’t take rations and not for regular ones. Sanitizers, soaps and waters are made available at ration shops and people should maintain social distancing without hurry. People should maintain document distancing and hand wash personal hygiene he added

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.