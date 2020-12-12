College girl dupes elderly neighbour, transfers lakhs into e-wallet, arrested

New Delhi, Dec 12 ( IANS ) A senior citizen was duped by a college girl after the elderly woman sought her younger neighbour’s help for money transactions and mobile management in Delhi’s Nehru Vihar.

The girl was arrested for duping her elderly neighbour of Rs 2,38,000 between November 2019 and March, 2020 after the woman’s son came to know about the unauthorised transactions and lodged an FIR with the cyber cell of North District.

Accused Swati ( name changed ) disclosed that the woman who was duped is her neighbour, who used to seek her help for money transactions and mobile wallet management. In November, the victim received a new debit card and asked her for generation of PIN number as she was not well acquainted in that. On her request Swati accompanied the victim to an ATM and generated her new PIN number.

“She also added the debit card to her e-wallet using card Details and OTP which she got by accessing the mobile phone of victim lady. After using OTP, the accused used to delete the OTP message and amount deduction message from the mobile phone of victim. She spent the money in buying clothes, household items, food and mobile recharges,” said Anto Alphonse, DCP North.

The accused is pursuing BA (Programming) from the School of Open Learning at Delhi University.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.