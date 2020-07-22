Colleges affiliated to OU will not face inspection this year

Hyderabad: Amid coronavirus pandemic, colleges affiliated to Osmania University (OU) will not face inspection this year. The university’s standing committee decided not to conduct any physical inspection of these colleges.

Colleges affiliated to OU to get affiliation based on information

As per the reports, these colleges will get affiliation based on the information submitted to the university.

There are 735 private colleges affiliated to OU. These colleges provide courses in degree, engineering, pharmacy, law, MBA, MCA, and Hotel Management.

The inspection of private degree colleges is done once in three year. It was not scheduled to be done in the current year. However, the inspection of professional colleges affiliated to OU is done every year.

Inspection of new colleges

Prof C Gopal Rao, Director of OU Academic Audit Cell informed that in the current year, due to pandemic, affiliations to existing colleges will be granted based on the information provided by them.

However, the affiliation to new colleges, courses will be granted only after conducting physical inspection.

Reduce syllabus

The university is also exploring option to reduce the syllabus of various courses for the fresh candidates as the duration of the academic year got reduced due to pandemic.

It is also consideration suggestions to shift from semester exam pattern to annual system.

Online classes

Meanwhile, the university is going to start online classes for technical courses students from 17th August.

Offline classes are only possible after the restoration of normalcy.