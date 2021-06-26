Colleges in Telangana likely to reopen with 50 percent attendance

Hyderabad: Telangana cabinet recently announced its decision to allow schools and colleges to conduct in-person classes from July 1. However, it is expected that the colleges in the state are likely to reopen with 50 percent attendance to ensure the safety of students and staff.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the higher education department is also exploring different options to commence in-person classes. The department is also framing guidelines for the academic year.

The department is considering option to give flexibility to students to attend both online and offline classes.

COVID negative report, parents’ consent to attend in-person classes

TOI quoted an official of the department saying that colleges in Telangana may have to ensure that at every time only 50 percent of students are present on the campus. Apart from it, students may be asked to submit COVID negative report and parents’ consent to attend in-person classes, the official added.

Shift system is also being explored. In the system, students will be allowed to enter the premises as per their course shift.

Another official of the department said that the option of introducing morning and evening shifts is under consideration. To add to it, the in-person classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students may be arranged on alternate days, the official added.

Before finalizing the guidelines, it is expected that the officials of the higher education department may consult with vice-chancellors of state universities.

Colleges in Telangana conducting vaccination drives

Meanwhile, many colleges in Telangana are either conducting vaccination drives on their campuses or encouraging students and staff to take vaccine jab as soon as possible. They are trying to ensure that all students and staff get vaccine jab before the commencement of in-person classes.

Recently, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has also issued guidelines for the reopening of junior colleges in Telangana. The guidelines not only stresses on adherence to COVID-19 safety norms but also makes it mandatory to get written contest of the parents of the students who attend in-person classes at colleges.

Although educational institutions are getting ready for the in-person classes, a section of society is still against the decision of reopening of educational institutions in Telangana as the threat of coronavirus exists.