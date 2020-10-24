Colombian Vice President tests Covid-19 positive

News Desk 1Published: 24th October 2020 9:39 am IST
Colombian Vice President tests Covid-19 positive

Bogota, Oct 24 : Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez confirmed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would be isolated in her home for 15 days.

“Yesterday I took the Covid-19 test, since I had planned to travel to the Governors Summit in (the city of) Manizales. I am informing Colombians that the result was positive,” Xinhua news agency quoted Ramirez as saying in a tweet on Friday.

“Thank God I am in good health and I am complying with the corresponding isolation,” she added.

The Office of the Vice President said in a statement that, in compliance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health, the process of establishing a trace has begun in order to discover possible cases among whom the Vice President has been in contact with.

READ:  Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to approve relief package before election

“The Vice President reiterates her call for all Colombians to continue complying with bio-safety measures and to continue with a safe reactivation,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Colombia reported 990,270 cases of Covid-19, with 29,636 deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 24th October 2020 9:39 am IST
Back to top button