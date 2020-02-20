ColorOS 7 trial version now available on flagship OPPO devices

A+ A-

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker OPPO’s customised operating system (OS) ColorOS 7, which is based on Android 10 OS, is being introduced to the company’s line up of flagship smartphones on a trial basis, the company announced on Thursday.

Users can enjoy the trial version of ColorOS 7 on 10 handsets — Reno, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, F11, F11 Pro and R17, R17 Pro as well as Find X, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and Find X SuperVOOC Edition — covering most of the OPPO flagship models available in the Indian market.

According to the handset maker, since its launch in November 2019, ColorOS 7 has received high admiration thanks to the more unified and customised user interface (UI) system, seamless and fast user experience and other features such as the system-wide Dark Mode, digital ID document manager “DocVault”, an advanced three-finger screenshot, among others.

ColorOS is being used in multiple local languages — 72 in total — including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and more.

Following the launch of ColorOS 7 in India, OPPO became the first OEM to integrate digi-locker services as part of its efforts to ensure safety and security of user data.

As the firm continues to focus on bringing the trial version of ColorOS 7 to more models and regions, it is calling on fans to become a part of the OS development process by providing user feedback.

The firm is alo recruiting testers to try out the trial version and share their experiences in their community.