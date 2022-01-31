Colors, Bigg Boss 15 makers brutally trolled after Tejasswi’s win

Mumbai: After over 3 months, Bigg Boss 15 finally concluded on Sunday, January 30 with Tejasswi Prakash being declared as winner of the season. Tejasswi took home the precious trophy and prize money of Rs 40 lakhs. While Pratik Sehajpal was declared as first runner-up of the show, Karan Kundrra walked away with second runner-up title.

Tejasswi Prakash’s victory is getting a lot of mixed reactions from netizens and celebrities. While many congratulated her for the big win, several netizens and former Bigg Boss contestants have expressed their displeasure over the ‘unfair decision’.

Gauahar, Kamya and others react to Tejasswi’s victory

Gauahar Khan, who was also a part of the finale, took to Twitter and wrote, “LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high.”

Kamya Panjabi wrote, “#PratikSehajpal you are my winner n always will be! U did extremely well, loved ur journey n ur passion towards the game n the show! Stay blessed, lots of love n blessings for ur future @realsehajpal.”

Munmun Dutta, who took part in Bigg Boss 15 as a challenger, tweeted, “You won millions of hearts with your honesty and rawness in the show . You deserve wonderful things in life . You should be very proud of yourself and of your journey . It was a pleasure to watch you . Stay blessed and happy. #PratikSehajpaI.”

On the other hand, netizens and the avid watchers of Bigg Boss have slammed the Colors channel and makers for being biased and unfair. They have also bashed the whole season calling it the most boring season so far. Read out the tweets below.

The top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss 15 were — Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash.

What do you about the decision? Was Tejasswi a deserving winner of Bigg Boss 15? If not, do tell us your opinion in the comments section below.