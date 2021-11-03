Colourful start to Azad day celebrations at MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, has started Azad day celebrations with a colourful ceremony held at its Model School located in the old city of Hyderabad. The nine day long celebrations will culminate on November 11, 2021 with Azad memorial lecture.

(L-R) Dr. Kafil Ahmed, Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood , Prof. Khaja Nasiruddin , Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Prof. S M Rahmatullah.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU was highly impressed by the cultural program presented by the school students.

Talking about academic performances of students, Prof. Ainul Hasan told girl students, “To excel in studies and to be practical, without struggle, life will not move forward.”

Highlighting the movements that took place in India during 1757, 1857 and 1947, he also advised students to realize their potential and understand the inner strength and never consider themselves to be weak.

Prof. Ainul Hasan presenting certificate to student.

MANUU, named after Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the front line freedom fighter and first education minister of independent India, celebrate his birth Anniversary on a grand scale every year.

The book “Collection of Omar Khyaam Quartains (Rubaiyath)” compiled by Dr. Syed Fathulla Bakhtiary, school teacher was also released during the inaugural.