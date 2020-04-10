Combating COVID-19: SHG woman to contribute 60k masks

Ranchi: Members of Sakhi Mandal stitch face masks during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Jharkhand Rural Development Department Training Center in Ranchi, Friday. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: With the spread of COVID -19, doctors across the world opined that the precautionary methods can only curb the spread of the virus.

Keeping in view of the severity of the situation the government has announced lockdown. And also advised the public to follow all precautionary methods while coming out for purchasing essential commodities.

Sanitation workers have become unsung heroes performing cleaning work and making the city clean. For the safety of sanitation workers GHMC zonal commissioners have distributed masks GHMC has taken a decision to distribute reusable cloth masks which can be used after washing.

The Municipal Corporation has entrusted the work of stitching cloth masks to SHG woman who got trained in urban community development wing in stitching. 200 SHG woman is given the task to stitch cloth masks. Maintaining social distancing 3 to 4 woman teamed up and stitched around 20 thousand masks since April 8th 2020. SHG has promised to stitch 60 thousand masks in the next two days.

The SHG woman expressed their happiness for being a part of the steps taken by the government to combat COVID-19 spread. GHMC to pay Rs. 12 per cloth mask costing about Rs7.2 lakh to SHG woman. In view of the lockdown, GHMC officials spoke to cloth merchants and have supplied cloth to SHG woman for stitching cloth masks.

These cloth masks will be distributed to all 20 thousand sanitation workers and also 2500 Swachh auto drivers and their assistants at the rate of two masks each. GHMC is going to distribute these masks in addition to the masks given earlier.

