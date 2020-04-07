Combating COVID: Industrialists pouring in for TS CM Relief Fund

Hyderabad: Donations continue to pour in for Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the battle against COVID-19 as many as industrialists came forward to contribute to the CMRF.

They have also promised support to the government in its efforts to mitigate the growing problem.

The Hyderabad Archdiocese Educational Society under Most. Rev. Thumma Bala, Archbishop of Hyderabad have donated Rs 50 lakhs towards Chief Ministers COVID 19 relief fund.

On Monday, Most. Rev. Thumma Bala Archbishop of Hyderabad met K.T. Rama Rao, Minister, for Government of Telangana and given Rs 50 lakhs as a donation to Chief Ministers COVID19 relief fund.

Along with him Rev.Fr. Allam Arogya Reddy, Rev. Fr. Bernard and Rev.Fr. Anthony the office bearers were also present.

Another company, Lee Pharma Limited donated Rs. 5 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief.

To support the medical fraternity, the company is committed to providing medical supplies including medicines, sanitizers and masks. The company have supplied 5000 litres of sanitiser.

The Director of Lee Pharma, Raghumitra Alla donated Rs 25 lakh along with Gloves ad Face Masks to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

