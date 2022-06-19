Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy Dundigal

Published: 19th June 2022
Hyderabad: Cadets celebrate after the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy Dundigal, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande presents wings to the newly commissioned officers, during the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Dundigal, near Hyderabad, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force during an air show at the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Dundigal, near Hyderabad, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande reviews the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy Dundigal, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

