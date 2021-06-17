Combined Graduation Parade of IAF to be held on June 19 sans parents of flight cadets

Secunderabad: On completion of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force, a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) will be held at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, Hyderabad on June 19.

However, due to the COVID-19 situation, parents of graduating Flight Cadets have not been invited to witness the CGP this time.

“AFA is making adequate arrangements for live streaming of the entire CGP activities on June 19 on Doordarshan channel, Social Media and coverage in print and electronic media,” said the Defence Wing of the government in an official statement.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC will be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer of the Passing out Parade.

During the function, he will confer the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees. The ceremony includes the presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to the Flight Cadets who would be successfully completing flying and navigation training respectively. The Chief Guest will also be awarding ‘Wings’ to officers of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training at AFA.

“The Flight Cadet from Flying Branch standing first in the order of merit will be awarded the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for excelling in overall training. The awardee will have the privilege of commanding the Parade besides receiving the President’s Plaque for being the Best Trainee. The Reviewing Officer will also present the President’s Plaque to those who stand first in the overall merit in Flying and Ground Duty Branches,” read the statement.

As a custom, on the eve of the Graduation Parade, the Reviewing Officer will attend the ceremonial dinner and interact with the graduating Flight Cadets. During this event, he will award trophies to the Flight Cadets who have excelled in their respective streams.

The event will also have an aerobatic display by the famous Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, Sarang Helicopter Display Team, Pilatus PC-7 trainer and Para jumping by the Akash Ganga Team. The ceremony will also have immaculate fly past formations by Hawk, Kiran, Pilatus aircraft and Chetak helicopters.