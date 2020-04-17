COMED K and Uni-GAUGE Exam-2020 rescheduled

Hyderabad: In the light of lockdown due to COVID-19, COMED-K UGET and Uni-GAUGE entrance examination 2020 is rescheduled to 1st week of June. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 10th May. The final date of the exam is expected to be announced by the 1st week of May.

The Consortium has decided to extend the last date of application to 5th May. The Consortium is also releasing a series of mock tests to help candidates with preparation. The mock tests will be available on www.comedk.org and www.unigauge.com

“Understanding the pressure on students to write entrance exams, coupled with anxiety caused by the lockdown, we have made available a series of mock tests to help prepare for COMED-K and Uni-GAUGE exam. These mock tests will help the students to familiarize themselves with the nuances of taking an online test. Students can take these mock tests online from the comfort of their home”, says P. Muralidhar, CEO, ERA Foundation.

COMEDK UGET Exam will be for admissions to B.E/B. Tech, for colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust. Uni-GAUGE is the exam for admissions to B.E/B.Tech courses at leading and reputed deemed/private universities and institutions across India.

The exam will be conducted online at over 158 cities and 400 test centers across India. COMEDK- Uni-GAUGE caters to 100,000 students, 190 institutions and 31 Universities accepting scores, thereby making it the second-largest multi-university private engineering exam in India.

Dr. Kumar, Executive Secretary COMED-K states, “Karnataka has grown to become a preferred destination for engineering education with the colleges attracting students from all around the country. We have also observed a marked increase in the number of students taking the entrance test from outside Karnataka. As a result, the widely popular COMED-K exam has provided the perfect gateway for admission to engineering courses being offered by more than 190 colleges and institutes in the state”.

Registration for candidates is at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com on or before 5th May 2020.

The entire application and exam process will be online. A detailed process guideline on the online exam and application process has been made available to students at www.comedk.org . All candidates who have passed or are currently pursuing 10 +2 /PUC / any equivalent exam as approved by AICTE are eligible to apply for the entrance exam.

Students appearing for COMEDK exam can participate in common online counseling to seek admission to participating colleges. Whereas, Uni-GAUGE applicants can directly apply to the partner universities/institutions using their score card.

