Comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son no more, actor shares heart-wrenching post

Mumbai: Well-known actor and stand-up comedian of Great Indian Laughter challenge, Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj has passed away on the former’s birthday, November 8. Rajeev shared a heartbreaking post on social media to inform about the unfortunate demise of his elder son.

Rajeev’s heartbreaking post

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, the heartbroken father, Rajeev Nigam shared a photo of his son on Facebook, with an emotional note. “What a surprise birthday gift… mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate… pagle aisa gift koi deta hai…..” wrote Rajeev.

Around two years ago, Rajeev Nigam had shared that his son was keeping unwell and was on ventilator. He, however, had not shared the reason for the hospitalisation.

In August 2018, Rajeev had shared a picture of Devraj and wrote that his son has returned from the hospital and is on the road to recovery.

Who is Rajeev Nigam?

For the unversed, Rajeev Nigam is a noted actor and comedian who gained popularity with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and was the first runner-up in the second season of the reality show. Apart from this Rajeev appeared on various shows including Comedy Circus and Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai.