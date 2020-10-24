Comedy Couple director glad that the film has clicked

Mumbai, Oct 23 : The film Comedy Couple released on OTT this week, and has garnered positive response from critics as well as the audience. Director Nachiket Samant is happy, especially because, as he recalls, he was the last person to come on board for the project.

“I am the last person who came on board to direct the film, so I had to make the film my own and take the script to the next level. I have tried to do that. We shot the film within four months. Being the person who came in at the very last moment, I was a little worried. I am glad that the film is getting appreciation,” Nachiket told IANS.

The film features Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pooja Bedi, Rajesh Tailang and Pranay Manchanda.

Nachiket’s Marathi language film “Habaddi” has been chosen as the opening film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which started virtually on Friday and continues till October 30.

