Comfort and style: Day 3 of LMIFW SS’21

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANSlife) Day 3 of the digital Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 21 saw luxury and contemporary embroidery export house, Milaaya Embroideries, launch its fashion brand ‘Gaya.

Through a fashion film, it showcased a line of lounge wears for women that consists of two collections — Palm Leaf and Loungy Denims.

The Palm Leaf collection depicts the New Earth. It comprises playful, comfortable dresses, bomber and track sets, sweatshirts, pyjama sets, robes, kaftans, camisoles and t-shirts with tropical print in vibrant colours teamed with intricate thread and bead embroideries in contemporary silhouettes, made in soft knits, silks and cottons.

The Loungy Denims collection is a stylised mix of modern silhouettes, innovative embellishment and interesting patch-work with a comfortable loungy vibe and depicts the transition from loungewear for the day to evening smart-lounge.

Designer Anuradha Kuli also launched her SS’21 collections that includes sarees, mekhela chadar, dupattas, scarves and stoles in fabrics like Endi silk, Muga Silk, Nuni Silk, Spun silk and pure cotton. The designer has used vegetable dyes using raw materials such as turmeric, lac, iron, harda and manjishta to give vibrant colours to the outfits.

Speaking about the collection, Kuli, who specialises in traditional ethnic wear from Assam, said: “Looking back at time, I can truly confide today that the designs of all my collections are a pot-pouri of all the experience and inputs I have gathered primarily from all my mentors of the craft council of Assam and India at large, which I try to give shape in my fabrics.”

Designer Rimi Nayak’s spring/summer 2021 collection ‘Bloom’ “narrates the story of hope and positivity” and celebrates “that feeling called Spring”. Her collection included lounge wears like maxi dresses, shirts, skirts and jackets with prints of variety of tropical foliage in bright and vibrant colour palette and free-flowing silhouettes.

Ashima Leena’s latest collection ‘Umme Rabab’ pays tribute to the craftsmen and weavers of the textile industry. This collection combines hand embroidery in the form of curated textiles with classic AL Maharani silhouettes.

The line-up included lengthened jackets that can be worn with any of the classic silhouettes, peplums, circular lehengas, applique delicate sarees with jewelled tassels with chanderi and brocade woven Odhni’s along with antique gold fabrics, tiny hand embroidered beads and intricately appliqued brocades.

Mustard, muted turmeric, soft dusky pink, ivory, pomegranate red, iron black, beaten gold, bold pinks, deep emerald, and sand like beige create the palette of the collection. The collection sees applique work with unique brocade fabrics, French knots and detailed zardozi embroidery, paisley patterns bordered with hand-embroidered beadwork and hand-made tassels.

