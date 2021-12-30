Coming 2-4 weeks crucial for fight against Covid: Srinivasa Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said that the coming two to four weeks are crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and the people of the state should be careful by following all necessary precautions that include masking and vaccination.

“Omicron is spreading very fast in the state and this could be the sign for the beginning of the third wave in the state. Panic and fear are unnecessary. We have to learn lessons from the previous two waves and act accordingly. There are two types of preparedness involved. First, the people should take all the necessary precautions. Second, on the part of the government, all important steps that include testing, availability of beds, oxygen supply, vaccination are all being taken care of. The next two to four weeks are crucial and we should all be careful,” he said.

He also said that cases could spike 5 times the present toll in the coming days. “We have a good assessment of the disease. The precautionary mentality is up in people. Also, 90 per cent of people affected with the Omicron Variant will not see any symptoms. But the rest 10 per cent with witness symptoms and have to be careful. That’s because when the new wave is up, even the 10 per cent numbers will be in lakhs. That is why it’s important to be alert,” he reiterated.

Srinivasa Rao stressed the need for testing, isolation, and the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. “There are ample reserves of the vaccine available with the state. People should go ahead and take it. Also, take out your masks and cover your nose and mouth. This is the second weapon against COVID. Keeping in mind, the new year celebrations and Sankranti, public movement is ample. Sankranti is going to be the time for the new wave. Please take precautions not just for you, but also for your family members,” he said.