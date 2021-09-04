Commissioner meets children participating in golf tournament

Hyderabad: Eleven students of classes 7 and 8 from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society School (TSWREIS), Gowlidoddy met with Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, M Stephen Raveendra. The newly appointed Commissioner met with these students who are participating in Golf Southern zone tournament which is to be held at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and Kolar District, Karnataka.

The students, according to the police hail from different social poor backgrounds, and post-meeting them the Commissioner met with their coach and golf professional Bhasker Samuel, TSWREIS Sports Secretary Ram Laxman, TSWREIS physical director Satyanarayana at Commissionerate.

The Commissioner appreciated the students on their recent win at Shubhankar Sharma invitational trophy held at Hyderabad and also extended his wishes and blessings for the upcoming tournament scheduled to be held from 7 to 13 of this month.

Stephen Raveendra also appreciated Golf professional Bhasker Samuel for his continuous efforts to train the students.

The students participating in the southern zone golf tournament are Amulya, Haritha, Madhu, Sagar, Vignesh, Mukul, Naveena, Anusha, Akhila, Priscilla and Pragathi.