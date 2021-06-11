Committed to three capitals, balanced regional development: Jagan

New Delhi/Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the state is committed to balanced regional development through decentralised governance and capital city trifurcation.



As part of the southern state’s capital trifurcation, Reddy proposed executive capital city at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.



The Andhra Pradesh government had promulgated ‘Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Region Act’ in August 2020 towards this effort.



Reddy urged Shah to direct the competent authorities to initiate the process of renotification to locate AP High Court in Kurnool.



He told the Home Minister that this was part of the BJP’s official manifesto in the 2019 state elections.