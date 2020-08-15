Committee set up to reconsider minimum age of marriage for women: PM Modi

By Sameer Published: 15th August 2020 10:28 am IST
marriage
Representational Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that a committee has been set up to reconsider minimum age of marriage for women and appropriate action will be taken after a report is submitted.

Decision after committee submits report

“We have set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report,” he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister also said that the country is determined to provide equal opportunities for self-employment and employment to women.

Equal opportunities

“Whenever women received opportunity, they made India proud and strengthened it. Today, the nation is determined to provide equal opportunities for self-employment and employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the skies while flying fighter planes,” he said.

Source: ANI
