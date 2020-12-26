Committee urges KCR to de-reserve teacher posts for Urdu medium schools

Hyderabad: A committee of various associations on Saturday urged the Telangana state government to de-reserve teacher posts for Urdu medium schools to fill up the vacant positions.

The committee consisted of members from Urdu Struggle Organisation, All India Dag Foundation, and Telangana State Urdu Trained Teachers Association.

Addressing the media in city, the committee stressed that out of 900 teacher posts for Urdu medium schools in the state in 2017, only 347 have been filled up while 553 posts are vacant as they are reserved for SC, ST, BC (A,C & D) categories. Since there is no staff in these categories, these positions cannot be filled up. This is an irreparable loss to Urdu medium schools and its students, the organisation said.

The committee observed that most students going to Urdu medium schools hail from weaker sections classified below the poverty line, belonging to the Muslim community.

Syed Miskeen Ahmed, President All India Dag Foundation, Shaik Farooq Ali, General Secretary Telangana State Urdu Trained Teachers Association

Requesting the “de-reservation” of the posts, the committee submitted a representation to Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, minister for municipal administration and urban development Mr. K. Taraka Rama Rao, home minister Mr Mahmood Ali, finance minister Mr T. Harish Rao, education minister Mrs Sabitha Indra Reddy and Telangana state minorities commission chairman Mr Mohammed Qamaruddin.

S.G.T, School Assistant, LP & PETs teacher posts are reserved for S.C, S.T & B.C Categories. However, the committee urged the government to instead allow the vacant posts to be filled by candidates in the open category.

“There are several examples and G.Os showing how governments in the past have de-reserved the S.C, S.T and B.C categories for teachers posts in Urdu medium and filled up the same in open categories”, it noted.

While appreciating the steps taken by the government for the welfare of the minority communities, the committee also pointed that the Muslim community is educationally, socially, economically and politically most backward than other backwards communities in the state.