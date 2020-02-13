Common entrance test for MBA, MCA notification likely next month

A+ A-

For admissions into MBA and MCA, a common entrance test will be conducted. Notification for this test will be issued on 6th March.

A meeting of the ICET committee was held at the office of the state council of Higher Education yesterday.

Chairman of the Council, Prof. T Papi Reddy presided over the meeting. Present in the meeting were vice-chairman of the council, Prof. R. Limbadri, Dr. V. Venkataramana secretary of the council, Mr. Srinivas Rao incharge V.C of Kakatiya University, Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy and others.

At the end of the meeting, convener of ICET, Dr. Raji Reddy told that the notification for ICET 2020 is being issued.

Applications will be received online from 9th March. The last date of receipt of the application is 30th April and will late fee of Rs. 500, 16th May.

ICET is likely to be conducted on the 20th or 21st May.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from 14th May onwards.

The key will be released on 27th May and the results will be announced on 12th June.