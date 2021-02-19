Common man has become used to fuel price rise: Bihar minister

Patna, Feb 19 : Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad on Friday said that common people have become habituated to fuel price rise and inflation in the country.

His statement, which could spark a row, came after end of proceedings on the first day of the Bihar Assembly’s budget session.

Asked about the hike in petrol and diesel prices affecting common people, Prasad said that common people travel by bus and train and thus, they are not affected much.

“The fuel price rise is affecting ‘Khaas Log’ (special people) and leaders of opposition parties who travel in cars and not common people. Common people generally become used to the situation after every budget. Common people have a habit of knowing inflation. They understand the thought behind every budget,” Prasad said.

Asked if he is feeling the pinch of price rise too, he said: “It is partially affecting us and so as common people. Our people (ministers) are analysing it and they will sort out the problem.”

Earlier in the day, opposition leaders had conducted symbolic protests against rise of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder prices.

Congress MLA Shakil Ahmed reached the Assembly with a clay stove and wood to protest against the hike in LPG cylinder proces, while RJD MLAs Akhtarul Islam Shaheen and Mukesh Kumar Raushan came on bicycles to register protest against fuel price rise.

