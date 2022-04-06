Communal clashes in Rajasthan’s Karauli: What we know so far

Communal clashes erupted on April 2 in the town of Karauli, Rajasthan after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu New Year, met with stone pelting.

The incident occurred when a Shoba Yatra (bike rally) going through a Muslim dominated area raised religious slogans. Things went out of control when young Hindu men climbed on top of a mosque and waved flags as well as danced on the roof of the structure.

The rally was organised by right-wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal.

The scene angered many onlookers who then threw stones at the rally angering the Hindus. It quickly escalated into violence leading to arson. Shops and bikes were burnt and more than 40 houses were set on fire. Around 35 people sustained injuries.

Hindus are kinda weird First they instigate then they become victims 😌😌😌 #Karauli #Karauliviolence pic.twitter.com/0Us9kXbBYs — Zoha007 (@Zoha0071) April 3, 2022

Following the violence, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed. Over 600 policemen along with at least 50 senior police officers were deployed to control the situation in the city. Mobile internet was suspended. Speaking to the media, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumariya said that the situation was tensed but under control.

#करौली

ADG, Law and Order, Hawa Singh Ghumaria says about two dozen people have been injured in the violence while one person is serious and has been referred to Jaipur.



About 30 persons have been detained so far.#KarauliViolence #करौली@IndianExpress @zoo_bear @News18Bihar pic.twitter.com/UxraaBDQ7R — Md Imtiyaj (@wwwtruthcom) April 3, 2022

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe into the issue. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rahul Prakash, who is stationed in Karauli said that over 30 people were detained and dozens of them were arrested. “Curfew is continuing. Some vendors will be allowed to sell essentials like vegetables and milk in the presence of police,” he said.

Considering the law and order situation on April 4, the curfew has been extended till April 7. Rajendra Shekhawat, Collector of the region was quoted by PTI as saying that the district administration have made arrangements for 10 and 12 examinations, allowing students to reach their exam centres after showing their admit cards.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Kishore Butolia said that out of the 30 detained, 13 persons were arrested and presented before a court. They were sent to two-day police remand, the officer said.

Condemning the attack, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot directed strict action in the matter and appealed to people to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order. He said that Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh and all other communities need to contribute and play their constructive role in building an environment of peace and development in the state.

He further appealed to Prime Minister Modi to come forward and condemn the violence irrespective of who’s responsible for it.

Should this defense by @ashokgehlot51 be termed as ridiculous or funny!



If you can't handle, then step down as CM.#Karauliviolence pic.twitter.com/HFbTZ0zyFJ — Rangam Trivedi (@RangamT) April 4, 2022

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insisted that the attack on the Hindus was pre planned. Speaking to reporters deputy leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore said on April 5 that the sudden displayed the failure of the state police.

He was part of a fact finding team that visited Karauli on April 5. He said that the BJP will provide audio and video clippings of the incident to the administration, after which many faces will be exposed.

(With inputs from PTI)