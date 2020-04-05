Communal virus: Pregnant Muslim denies treatment, lost baby

JAIPUR: As the communal coronavirus is being transmitted into the lives of every individual of the country, even the most respected profession of doctors is also not spared.

The shocking case of religious discrimination took place in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district where a pregnant woman was denied admission into Janana Hospital allegedly citing her religion as the ground as a result of which the woman delivered the baby in the ambulance but the infant died.

Following the husband Irfan Khan’s allegation, the Rajasthan government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Khan told The Indian Express that the staff attending to his wife thought they were connected to the Tablighi Jamaat, that has been blamed recently for spreading over 1,000 Covid-19 infections across the country.

“My wife complained of pain, I rushed to Sikri from where she was referred to Janana hospital. I reached there around 8 am but for hours I kept looking for a doctor, there was no one. When finally the doctor came she asked as to what is my name, village and etc.”

“Later, one madam came and asked my name, on hearing my name she said, ‘it implies you are a Muslim, you will not be treated here,’ and asked some other doctor to refer us to Jaipur. We hadn’t even crossed Bharatpur when my wife delivered the child in the ambulance and my baby died,” he added.

“In the labour room, doctors asked my name and address. I told them my name and that I had come from Nagar. They asked me whether I was Muslim. I said yes. The doctors got alert and said, ‘Muslim…then you won’t get any treatment here’.”

He has also alleged that when he went back to the hospital after the delivery, the hospital staff misbehaved with him and said that he should go back to Jaipur. Irfan Khan has demanded action against the hospital administration.

Dr Rupendra Jha, Principal, Janana Hospital, Bharatpur said, “I will able to say something once the investigation is done. We should be able to get a clear picture in a day.”

Owaisi condemns

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the incident. Taking to Twitter account, Owasi wrote, “The staff must be tried & punished as common criminals & should receive exemplary punishment. They are responsible for the death of an innocent woman. Should we now stop seeking healthcare? Anti-Muslim hate reaches new heights every day & is costing us our lives.”

The staff must be tried as common criminals & should receive exemplary punishment @ashokgehlot51. They are responsible for putting at risk an innocents' life. Should we now stop seeking healthcare? Anti-Muslim hate reaches new heights everyday & is costing us our lives [1/2] https://t.co/hKh1RB47z7 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 4, 2020

Vishvendra Singh, Rajasthan tourism minister said, “I got to know that some doctor at Janana Hospital Bharatpur, denied admission to the woman in hospital as she was Muslim. Nothing can be shameful than this.

Pregnant Muslim Woman was refused medical attention at the Zenana Hospital in #Bharatpur & was told to go to Jaipur given her religion. Local Bharatpur MLA is State Health Minister & this is the condition of the hospital in Bharatpur City. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/Rd2i4UZGk3 — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) April 4, 2020

