Communal elements trying to foment trouble during GHMC polls: DGP

Hyderabad: Director General of Police. Telangana M Mahender Reddy on Thursday informed that some communal elements are trying to create disturbances in Hyderabad during the GHMC polls.

Adressing a press meet, DGP told that police have received specific inputs about few individuals with criminal backgrounds have planned to disturb the peace and tranquility in Hyderabad. The mischief mongers are using social media as a tool to spread hate and enmity between the groups of the society.

“The elements are under surveillance, once the information is fully developed police will take tough action against them” said Mahender Reddy. The police is using the technology to keep a tab on the mischievous persons and the police will neutralize them.

He informed that, for ensuring free and fair GHMC polls as many as 51,500 policemen are being deployed across the Tri-commissionerates in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. Special teams have been formed to act against trouble mongers.

Mahender Reddy further said that till date 50 cases have been registered in connection with the GHMC elections.

All the speeches of leaders belonging to different political parties are under lens and they are being examined legally for proceeding with the registration of cases.

When asked about the presence of Rohingyas in Hyderabad, DGP said that Telangana police have booked 62 persons of Rohingyas origin for their alleged involvement in fraudulently obtaining the Indian documents such as Aadhar card, voter ID, Indian Passport and also driving licenses.