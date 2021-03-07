Communal flare-up in Bhainsa Nirmal, 6 injured

Hyderabad: The most communally sensitive area in Telangana area Bhainsa once again witnessed communal tension tonight after members of both the communities clashed over minor accident issue.

The communal elements reportedly targeted a place worship and property belonging to the minority community. There was heavy stone pelting reported in the area.

The Additional SP Nirmal Ram Reddy along with his team reached the spot to control the situation but the agitating communal elements continue to pelt stones over the police and houses of minorities resulting heavy tension in the area.

Depending upon the present situation, additional police forces have been pressed into service. The situation is under control and police are trying to identify the perpetrators.