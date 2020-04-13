Communal harmony: Food and ration distribution in Kashmir

Srinagar: The country is in lockdown since last month to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Due to sudden lockdown announced by the prime minister Narendra Modi, many people got stuck in different places. In one of such case, samanta dharma people are stranded in Laalchawk, Ghanta Ghar in Kashmir.

Nearly 160 members took shelter in a building where they are served by Yaseen Malik, Chairman of J&K Libration Front.

The priest said that “Iam a priest and we came from a place in UP where we don’t even drink a water if it is touched by a Muslim, but now since 13 days we are eating the food which is served by a Muslim.”

His son is suffering from a health issue and is under 3 years course of treatment, if he miss a single tablet then he has to start the course again. When he told this to Yaseen Malik, he provide him the tablets too.

