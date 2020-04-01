Communal Harmony: Hindu Muslim distribute food in Old City

Hyderabad: As India entered the second-week of lockdown, the nation confirmed 1,637 positive coronavirus cases with 38 deaths, the Health Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, 15 more persons was reported to be corona positive in Telangana on Tuesday, according to the health officials.

The KCR government had announced earlier that the poor who had white ration cards will get 12Kg rice and Rs. 1500.

But there are more people who are struggling for their daily needs.

Hyderabad, showing the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb, Hindu Muslim youths are working together in distributing food among the poor and homeless people in old city areas.

According to a video of siasat, Jitender and Mohammed Mukarram is working together and feeding the needy poor and homeless people with two times meal.

At present, there are 77 active coronavirus cases admitted to various designated government hospitals including Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital and Chest Hospital in Hyderabad.

