Communal harmony remains despite counter efforts

New Delhi: ‘Laboratory of Hindutva’ have been at the verge of creating pogroms between the two peaceful religious communities – The Hindus and The Muslims.

“I believe in the fundamental Truth of all great religions of the world. I believe they are all God-given and I believe they were necessary for the people to whom these religions were revealed. And I believe that if only we could all of us read the scriptures of the different faiths from the standpoint of the followers of these faiths, we should find that they were at the bottom all one and were all helpful to one another.” – Mahatma Gandhi.

Despite Gandhi’s vision of secular state the Hindutva brigade has been giving tough time to communal harmony of nation.

However, the events during pandemic has left their attempts futile as the country has witnessed people of all religions coming forward to help each other despite friction induced by those opposing secularism.

One such is a video surfaced online:

Muslims distributing ration to Hindus.

A devoted Hindu helps Muslims during Rozas.

Hindu- Muslim come together to feed needy amid lockdown in Bhopal.

Imprisoned in religious chains, a group of anti-seculars have forgot the Ganga Jamuna Tahzeeb that fusion the Hindu cultural elements with Muslim religious elements. But, Indians have consistently reminded them in one or the other way out.

