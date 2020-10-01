Communal hashtags, Telangana HC asks Central Govt. to file reply

By SM BilalUpdated: 1st October 2020 11:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Thursday had asked the Central Government to file its counter in the Islamophobic tweets case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, directed Union Government to file its reply in a PIL dealing with communal hashtag on twitter.

The Twitter had filed a reply and informed court that Telangana HC It Is Not Amenable To Writ Jurisdiction In India, it Sought Safe Harbour Protection Under IT Act.

A practicising lawyer of High Court Khaja Aijazuddin had filed a PIL challenging the trending of communal hashtags on international platform twitter.

While arguing the lawyer informed the Bench for proper adjudication and in view of the comprehensive prayer in the PIL to set up mechanism so that in future on social media communal hashtags should not occur again.

READ:  Himayat Sagar gates likely to be lifted, if rains continue after 10 years

The case has been posted to October 19.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM BilalUpdated: 1st October 2020 11:58 pm IST
Back to top button