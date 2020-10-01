Communal hashtags, Telangana HC asks Central Govt. to file reply

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Thursday had asked the Central Government to file its counter in the Islamophobic tweets case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, directed Union Government to file its reply in a PIL dealing with communal hashtag on twitter.

The Twitter had filed a reply and informed court that Telangana HC It Is Not Amenable To Writ Jurisdiction In India, it Sought Safe Harbour Protection Under IT Act.

A practicising lawyer of High Court Khaja Aijazuddin had filed a PIL challenging the trending of communal hashtags on international platform twitter.

While arguing the lawyer informed the Bench for proper adjudication and in view of the comprehensive prayer in the PIL to set up mechanism so that in future on social media communal hashtags should not occur again.

The case has been posted to October 19.