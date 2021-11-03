Communique for GHMC standing counsel election released

Hyderabad: The election schedule for the GHMC standing council’s election has been released today. A total of 15 members shall be elected from among the 150 corporators.

Nominations shall be accepted from November 3 to 11 between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. November 4 and 7 are public holidays. The nomination shall be accepted in the additional commissioner’s office at the GHMC building.

The nomination paper shall be scrutinized on November 12. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 15.

In case of more than 15 candidates, the election process shall be completed on November 20 at the Commissioner Office at GHMC and the results will be declared immediately. Only the corporators can participate in this election