Communique for GHMC standing counsel election released

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 3rd November 2021 9:20 pm IST
Hyderabad:GHMC Control Room Helpline Numbers
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: The election schedule for the GHMC standing council’s election has been released today. A total of 15 members shall be elected from among the 150 corporators.

Nominations shall be accepted from November 3 to 11 between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. November 4 and 7 are public holidays. The nomination shall be accepted in the additional commissioner’s office at the GHMC building.

The nomination paper shall be scrutinized on November 12. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 15.

MS Education Academy

In case of more than 15 candidates, the election process shall be completed on November 20  at the Commissioner Office at GHMC and the results will be declared immediately. Only the corporators can participate in this election

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button