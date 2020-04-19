Community kitchen, shelter successfully operating in state: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting on Friday ensured that no one in the state goes hungry.

Adityanath instructed to universalize the public distribution system to provide relief to the poor in special circumstances arising out of Coronavirus.

“During Ramadan, there shouldn’t be insufficeincy in the availability of essential items for Muslims,” said Adityanath as reported by News 18.

Improvise door step delivery

The Chief Minister reviewed about the lock-down at a meeting convened at Lok Bhavan. He inquired about the current status of community kitchen, door step delivery and food distribution. Expressing satisfaction over the supply chain of essential commodities and their door step delivery system, the CM instructed to improve it further. He said that all necessary arrangements should be made for the smooth availability of essential materials in the month of Ramadan.

Continuity of operation

CM said that community kitchen and shelter home are being successfully operated on a large scale by the state government during the lock down period. This system should be continued in the same way in the coming time. He said that action should be continued against black marketing and profiteering.

N-95 masks, PPE kits

The CM said that after completing the 14-day quarantine period, the health of the people who go from shelter home to quarantine should be investigated. Besides, food packets should also be made available to eligible persons while sending them for home quarantine. CM said that N-95 masks, PPE kits and all infection protection equipment should be made available in sufficient quantity in hospitals. Their standards should be taken care of.

Foreign students

The Chief Minister said that students of foreign and other states are studying in educational institutions of different districts of the state. Nodal officers should be nominated for each district concerned to solve the problems of these students. He directed the Nodal Officers nominated by the state government to solve the problems of the people in the concerned state to solve the problems of the residents of Uttar Pradesh living in other states.

Civic issues

The CM said that in rural and urban areas, various procedures including tendering of projects like drainage, road construction etc. should be started online, so that work can start immediately after the lock down. Also, on the death of a destitute person, the funeral of the deceased should be done by the government with an amount approved.



