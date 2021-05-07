Community kitchens feed the needy during lockdown in Bihar

Patna: After a complete lockdown was imposed in Bihar to control the COVID-19 virus infections, community kitchens have been started by the government at various places to feed the poor and deprived sections of society.

Food is being prepared in these kitchens with different menus fixed for different days. Due to the lockdown small-time businesses have once again been adversely affected.

Daily wage labourers who are barely able to afford two square meals a day are facing extreme hardship.

The Disaster Management department is now feeding the poor people through these kitchens.

At present, community kitchens are being run at 11 places in Patna. More than 6,000 people had been served food on Thursday.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that in the last two days more than 9,000 people have benefitted from such kitchens.

According to information received by the Disaster Management department from the districts till Thursday late evening, more than three lakh people were given food on the first day of the community kitchens.

At present, there are 20 community kitchens being run in Bihar’s Purnia district, in which 2,500 to 3,000 people were provided food on Thursday.

Purnia District Magistrate Rahul Kumar said that Covid-19 guidelines are being followed in all the kitchens.

He said that efforts are being made so that people eat food while maintaining social distancing.