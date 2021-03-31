Commuters can now recharge Delhi Metro card with Amazon Pay

New Delhi: Amazon Pay on Wednesday announced the launch of Delhi Metro Smart Card recharge on Amazon.in.

Customers using the Delhi Metro can recharge their cards in a convenient, cashless and safe manner, said a company statement.

“As part of our commitment to our customers, we are constantly innovating and creating new experiences to make digital payments seamless across a variety of use cases. Commute is a very important aspect of daily lives of our customers and Delhi Metro is the lifeline for millions of daily commuters in Delhi-NCR,” Amazon Pay CEO Mahendra Nerurkar said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Mangu Singh said: “The initiative is in line with DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among Delhi Metro commuters, at a time when social distancing has become a new normal for everyone.”

Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 in India, the adoption of contactless payments has grown by leaps and bounds. Most of the growth is driven by customers’ concerns for hygienic, socially distant, and secure payments transactions for their day to day needs.