Comparing ‘Paurashpur’ with ‘Kamasutra’ and ‘Utsav’ a complement: Sahil Salthia

Mumbai, Dec 16 : Actor Sahil Salathia, who will next be seen in the web series Paurashpur, is aware that the upcoming show has drawn generic comparisons with erotic period drama films such as Kamasutra and Utsav, as well as Game Of Thrones and Padmaavat. He feels that the fact is a compliment for the makers.

Ever since the trailer of Paurashpur released, many people have felt the series seems similar to Mira Nair’s 1997 film Kamasutra and Girish Karnad’s 1984 film Utsav. “I also see comparisons happening with ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Padmaavat’ but I would like to say that as an actor when I do something, it is completely a new experience for me. I think the idea is never to get a reference point. We are not trying to recreate something. We are trying to create something new on its own, but if you are going to compare it with some cult movies then it’s always a complement for us.”

Paurashpur traces the story of a medieval city fraught with crime, corruption, abuse of power, misogyny, rape and love.

Talking about the show, Sahil said: “I was very excited because it’s the first time we are making a period drama for an OTT platform, which is set in a different era. These days we are watching a lot of stories that are set in small towns but this show has its own vibe. It’s a larger-than-life show and it has been shot very aesthetically. When the makers of the show approached me, on paper it looked great but now, from the paper to the execution, it’s looking even better.”

Sahil Salathia has earlier featured in television series like Everest and P.O.W.: Bandi Yuddh Ke, and historical film Panipat.

Paurashpur features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi and Sahil Salathia, among others. It is directed by Sachindra Vats and is set to premiere on ALTBalaji and Zee5 on December 29.

