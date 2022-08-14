‘Compassion keyword for India…: Prez Murmu in 1st I-Day eve address

“The keyword for India today is compassion for the downtrodden, for the needy and for those on the margins,” said Droupadi Murmu in her first speech eve of Independece Day speech as 15th President of India.

In her address to the nation on August 14, Murmu covered various topics including gender inequalities, and education while commending the efforts of the government and policy lawmakers for “beating global trend and helping economy flourish”.

Speaking about India as an independent and democratic nation, the newly elected President said that Indians have proved the skeptics wrong. “Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, but it was also enriched too.”



Murmu also appreciated the National Education Policy of the country that she stated is aimed at preparing the future generation for the next stage of the industrial revolution and reconnecting it with its heritage.

While addressing the nation in her speech India’s first tribal female President said that gender inequalities are reducing as women are breaking many glass ceilings. “Our daughters are the biggest hope for nation,” she added.



