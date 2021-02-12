Competition to file PILs, courts must consider importance: Law Minister

New Delhi, Feb 12 : Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday appealed courts across the country to consider the gravity of Public Interest litigation (PILs) and entertain those that really cover public welfare.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha while moving the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for passage, he held there is a general tendency among many of people to file PILs after reading newspapers.

“There is a competition in the country to file PILs currently. I have been great supporter of PIL. I filed many PILs like fodder scam and others. But the situation is different today,” Prasad said.

Clarifying that “I don’t have problem with anyone from filing PILs”, he said: “I only appeal to the courts to look into the importance of these PILs before entertaining them. PILs for public interest should be given proper consideration.”

