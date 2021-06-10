Complaint against Dalit IPS officer for ‘hate speech’ against Hindus

Hyderabad: Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) has lodged a complaint against senior Dalit IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar for allegedly promoting a separatist ideology among castes and for indulging in hate speech against Hindus and the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS).

The LRO lodged the complaint against Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (CID) in Andhra Pradesh, with Secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs alleging that the officer violated Sec. 3 of The Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966 and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules of 1964.

The complaint states that Kumar abused his official position by running a private organisation named ‘Ambedkar’s India Mission’, thereby promoting himself as a celebrity and provoking the scheduled castes against Hindu religion, Hindu Gods, and sacred Hindu scriptures.

In a statement, the group also alleged that he was promoting “hate” and is “psychologically unfit” to carry the arms.

The same forum earlier filed a complaint against Telangana IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar for promoting “anti-Hindu” ideology and “corrupting” the minds of children studying in state-run schools/hostels under the aegis of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS).

Taking to his Twitter, RS Praveen stood in support of Sunil Kumar. “I worked with Sri PV Sunil Kumar, IPS. He is not only a finest member of our service, but also an ardent believer of social justice. Dragging him into controversies is utterly condemnable,” the fellow IPS officer wrote.

A few months ago, Sunil Kumar was in the news after he donated a month’s salary towards Andhra Pradesh’s free vaccination program.